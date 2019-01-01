Man City striker Sergio Aguero picks up Premier League player of the month award for February

The Argentina international earned the accolade after Pep Guardiola's men picked up four wins out of four in the top flight last month

striker Sergio Aguero has picked up the 's player of the month award, after a string of standout performances in February.

The Argentine centre-forward managed to score seven goals during a great month for the English champions, which saw them return to the top of the table ahead of .

Aguero hit a hattrick against at the start of the month before securing another treble during a 6-0 demolition of and scoring the winner in a narrow victory against West Ham.

The 30-year-old now has a haul of six player of the month awards to his name, but this latest nod represents his first win of the 2018-19 campaign.

