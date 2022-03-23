Man City winger Sterling enjoys kickabout with Prince William & meets Duchess of Cambridge during Jamaica trip

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling enjoyed a kickabout with Prince William and met the Duchess of Cambridge during a trip to Jamaica this week.

Sterling was named in England's latest international squad for friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast, but received special dispensation from Gareth Southgate to travel before the first game at Wembley on Friday.

The 27-year-old has been doing some charity work in Jamaica, the country of his birth, having accepted a personal invite from Prince William.

Sterling's meeting with the Royals

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently taking in a tour of the Caribbean, with their latest stop taking them into the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

William and Catherine were given a warm welcome in Trench Town, where Reggae legend Bob Marley grew up, with Sterling among those to enjoy some extra face-to-face time with the royal couple.

Sterling and William even took part in a kickabout with some of the young footballers in the area, with the Prince showing off his footwork despite wearing loafers and white fitted trousers.

Why was Sterling in Jamaica?

Man City and England star Sterling's charity efforts are focused on improving social mobility for young people and creating opportunities for them to break free of poverty.

The Raheem Sterling Foundation has partners in Jamaica, Manchester and London dedicated to the cause and Sterling can often be found doing his part during his time off club and international duties.

Sterling was back in Jamaica on the request of the royals this time around, but will return to England on Wednesday to join in with the Three Lions squad's preparations for the game against Switzerland.

