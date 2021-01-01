Man City star Ruben Dias is Portugal's best defender, says Pepe

The 23-year-old centre-back immediately established himself as a starter at the Etihad after moving in September from Benfica

legend Pepe believes that 's Ruben Dias is the best defender the nation currently boasts.

Dias, 23, signed for City from at the start of the 2020-21 season and immediately found a spot in Pep Guardiola's first-team plans.

The centre-back has missed just two of his side's Premier League outings, while he has become a regular for Portugal since making his debut in 2018.

More teams

“Ruben Dias is already the best Portuguese center-back in the world, I have already said that," the ex- star explained to Tribuna Expreso.

"Not only that, but he’s a very smart player as well.”

The pair have played together several times in Portugal colours, striking up a strong understanding despite Pepe being 14 years Dias' senior at 37 years old.

In October the defender said of his compatriot ahead of the Portuguese side's clash with City: "I have had huge respect for Ruben from the very first day he arrived at the national team.

"He has always been an exemplary player in the team and has shown his character. I was also happy to see him leave for a club like Manchester City, where he will keep progressing and growing."

Dias in turn had great praise for his veteran colleague, expressing his admiration that at 37 he continues to star for club and country.

"It is not normal for a player of Pepe's age to keep up the great performances he has put in," the defender told reporters during the October international break.

"We should be happy that he still has the ability to play at this level.

"There are few greater privileges than being able to have his experience and the opportunity to play alongside him, because of everything he represents, where he played and everything he won.

Article continues below

"I see a great chance to learn every day, every second."

City return to action in the Premier League on Sunday at home to , having narrowly overcome in their midweek fixture.

Guardiola's charges currently sit in third place, four points behind leaders having played one game fewer.