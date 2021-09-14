Malmoe FF start fit-again Bonke against Juventus

The Super Eagle will anchor the Blue Ones’ midfield when they square up against the Old Lady in Tuesday’s showdown

Fit-again Innocent Bonke has been named in Malmoe FF’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter against Juventus.

The Nigerian midfielder was a huge doubt for the match against the Serie A outfit following a knock against Cape Verde in last week’s 2020 Fifa World Cup qualifier in Mindelo.

Nevertheless, he has shaken off the knock to make Jon Dahl Tomasson’s line-up against the Italian elite division side.

Bonke will be hoping to boss the midfield alongside Erdal Rakip and captain Anders Christiansen. Also, they would be aiming to supply Antonio Colak and Veljko Birmancevic with the much-needed passes upfront.

Swedish goalkeeper of Malian origin Ismael Diawara will man the goalpost – where he would be aiming to deny Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Whereas Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari has been named among the 11 substitutes hoping to play against Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

The Allsvenskan side has won each of their four home matches in European competition this season and they would be hoping to make their stomping ground a fortress again although they are without the services of Niklas Moisander and Oscar Lewicki owing to contrasting degrees of injuries.

Their last win in the competition came at home against Shakhtar on October 21, 2015, with former Sweden forward Markus Rosenberg, who started and ended his career at the club across nine years and two spells, scoring the only goal.

Despite taking the lead against Victor Osimhen’s Napoli over the weekend, Allegri’s team stuttered to a 2-1 defeat in Naples.

They would be target victory at the Eleda Stadion as they aspire to rule Europe for the third time in their history.

Article continues below

"It is exciting to be back in the Uefa Champions League,” Allegri told the media.

“We know it will be a difficult match because they are a physical team. Then we will think about improving in the league, it will take some time, but we will do it.

“We did well in some moments, but paid for some individual mistakes, it happens."