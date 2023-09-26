Mallorca vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Mallorca and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Current La Liga leaders, Barcelona will look to steer clear of the chasing pack when they take on Mallorca on Tuesday.

Coming into the tie on the back of a 3-2 win over Celta Vigo, the Catalan giants are yet to face a defeat this season and are on a six-game winning run in all competitions, while Mallorca would be looking for their second win of the season after a 5-3 loss at Girona.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mallorca vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm BST Venue: Iberostar Stadium

Venue and timing of the match between Mallorca and Barcelona will be played at the Iberostar Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm BST on September 26 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 2 and LaLigaTV, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay and LaLigaTV.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Other than Omar Mascarell and Antonio Raillo, the hosts have a healthy bill for Barcelona's visit.

Abdon will be eying a start after his late double as a substitute in the Girona loss, although Vedat Muriqi should feature at the tip of the Pirates' attack.

Meanwhile, Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre may look up to Jose Copete to provide some defensive solidarity after the five goals his side conceded the last time out.

Mallorca possible XI: Rajkovic; Maffeo, Valjent, Nastasic, Copete, Lato; Rodriguez, Morlanes, J. Costa, Abdon; Muriqi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rajkovic, Greif, Roman Defenders: Valjent, Van der Heyden, Copete, Nastasic, Lato, J. Costa, Maffeo, Gonzalez Midfielders: S. Costa, Darder, Morlanes, Sanchez, Rodriguez Forwards: Muriqi, Larin, Abdon, Llabres, Amath

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have confirmed Frenkie de Jong's ankle injury amid fears that the midfielder could be out until November.

The Dutchman joins Pedri in the treatment room, while Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Gavi are expected to form the engine room on Tuesday.

Ronald Araujo came off the bench against Celta and can replace Andreas Christensen here, as Barca gaffer Xavi is likely to effect a few other changes, too.

Alejandro Balde is likely to start at left-back, with Raphinha attacking from the right side.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Araujo, Balde; Gundogan, Romeu, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, Gundogan, Fermin Lopez Forwards: Ferran, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 28, 2023 Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca La Liga Oct 1, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga May 1, 2022 Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca La Liga Jan 2, 2022 Mallorca 0-1 Barcelona La Liga Jun 13, 2020 Mallorca 0-4 Barcelona La Liga

