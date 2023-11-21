Mali U17 vs Mexico U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Mali and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Only one between Mali U17 and Mexico U17 will book their berth in the quarter-finals of the U17 World Cup after their round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

Thanks to their thumping 5-1 win over Canada, the Eagles secured a place in the last 16 as runners-up to Spain in Group B.

On the other hand, El Tri pipped Venezuela into second place in Group F on account of the former's superior number of goals following the 4-0 thrashing of New Zealand.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mali U17 vs Mexico U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am GMT Venue: Gelora Bung Tomo

The FIFA U17 World Cup match between Mali and Mexico will be played at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, Indonesia.

It will kick off at 8:30 am GMT on November 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Mali U17 vs Mexico U17 online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+ in the UK, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mali U17 team news

Head coach Soumaila Coulibaly will aim to field his strongest side.

Although short in stature, midfielder Hamidou Makalou has been instrumental in his distribution to the likes of captain Ibrahim Diarra and striker Mamadou Doumbia.

The Malians will look to impose their physical presence in the game.

Mali U17 possible XI: B. Kone; Sanogo, B. Coulibaly, I. Traore, M. Traore; S. Kone, Makalou; I. Diarra, Tia, Barry; Kanate.

Position Players Goalkeepers: B. Kone, Sidibe, S. Doumbia Defenders: I. Traore, Sanogo, Traore, S. Kone, G. Kone, Coulibaly, Massire Diop Midfielders: Makalou, Sissoko, Tia, Thiero Forwards: I. Diarra, Noah Leintu, Kanate, B. Traore, M. Doumbia, Barry, O. Diarra

Mexico U17 team news

Mexico boss Raul Chabrand will once again look up Stephano Carrillo to deliver the goals up front in attack, with Fidel Barajas and Adrian Fernandez de Lara supporting from midfield and from out wide respectively.

Mexico U17 possible XI: Bedolia; Lomeli, Martinez, Navarrete, Romero; Vazquez, Ortiz; Fernandez de Lara, Alvarez, Barajas; Carrillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bedolla, Delgado, Moreno Defenders: Garcia, Navarrete, Romero, Pelayo, Sanchez, Suarez Midfielders: Martinez, Urias, Ortiz, Vazquez, Fernandez de Lara, Alvares Forwards: Jimenez, Levy, Valenzuela, Lomeli, Carillo, Barajas

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Mali U17 and Mexico U17 face each other across all competitions.

Useful links