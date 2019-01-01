Mali reveal depleted squad for clash with South Africa

Several Eagles stars, including Moussa Marega and Yves Bissouma will miss the West Africans' encounter with Bafana Bafana in Port Elizabeth

Mali have released a weakened 16-man squad to face in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Mohamed Magassouba initially named a squad of 25 players to face Bafana Bafana, but now has to deal with a plethora of withdrawals.

Abdoulaye Diaby ( Lisbon‚ )‚ Moussa Djenepo ( ‚ ), Moussa Doumbia and Kalifa Coulibaly of Stade and , respectively, are set to miss out.

However, the biggest withdrawals are striker Moussa Marega and & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Both players will not feature in the encounter that is to serve as preparation for the start of the Eagles’ qualifiers which begins against Guinea in November.

Also included in Group A are Namibia and Liberia or Chad.

In the weakened squad are ’s Amadou Haidara and Sekou Koita of Reb Bull Salzburg‚ who should give the side a bit of quality and experience.

Magassouba has named two potential debutants in Mohamed Camara and Cheik-Omar Traore. The former is a U-20 World Cup star, while the latter represents Racing Lens in Ligue 2.

The expectation is for the Mali tactician to add a couple of names to the side before Sunday’s meeting with Molefi Ntseki’s troops.

The encounter will be held at the 46,000-seater Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mali squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Stade Malien)‚ Adama Keita (Djoliba)

Defenders: Mamadou Fofana (Metz‚ )‚ Massadio Haidara (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Youssouf Kone (Olympique Lyonnais‚ France)‚ Kiki Kouyate (Troyes‚ France)‚ Cheik-Omar Traore (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Molla Wague (Nantes‚ France)

Midfielders: Lassana Coulibaly (Cercle Bruges‚ )‚ Cheick Doucoure (Racing Lens‚ France)‚ Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig‚ )‚ Adama Traore (Metz‚ France)

Forwards: Mohamed Camara (FC Salzburg‚ )‚ Ibrahim Kandia (unattached)‚ Sekou Koita (FC Salzburg‚ Austria)‚ Hadi Sacko (Denizlispor‚ )