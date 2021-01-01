Malen & Ihattaren on Van Bommel's shortlist as he takes over at Wolfsburg

Incoming Wolfsburg head coach Mark van Bommel plans to raid former club PSV as he looks to strengthen his new team for next season's Champions League, Goal has learned.

The 79-time Netherlands international managed PSV from June 2018 to December 2019 and wants to reunite with some familiar faces at his new club.

Van Bommel is expected to be confirmed as the new Wolfsburg head coach this week after Oliver Glasner left the Wolves to take over at Eintracht Frankfurt despite finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.

Who does Van Bommel want to sign for Wolfsburg?

With Wolfsburg guaranteed a spot in the group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League, Van Bommel has spoken to the club's bosses about bringing in new players as they look to compete domestically and on the continent.

Some of these are faces familiar to the 44-year-old coach, including forward Mohamed Ihattaren and midfielder Michal Sadilek.

He is also interested in Dutch teenager Melayro Bogarde, who is currently on the books of Hoffenheim and has also been on Barcelona and AC Milan's radar in recent months.

It is understood that Van Bommel also spoke to Wolfsburg about potential replacements for forward Wout Weghorst, should the tall targetman leave this summer.

Eredivisie duo Myron Boadu (AZ) and Donyell Malen (PSV) are both considered worthy replacements if 25-goal Weghorst moves on.

Could Weghorst leave Wolfsburg this summer?

Last summer, Weghorst was linked with a move to either Newcastle or Arsenal, but stayed at Wolfsburg and helped them secure fourth position in the Bundesliga.

However, in an exclusive interview with DAZN and Goal last year, he admitted that he has always dreamed of playing for Liverpool.

“I always found Liverpool very special,” he said. “I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutchmen played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England?"

More recently, he has been a reported target of West Ham and Tottenham and he will play at the European Championship this summer, which could see him attract more interest.

