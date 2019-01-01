FA Cup round 3: 2016 champions, last year's finalists knocked out

Although only Super League sides managed to reach the last eight of the FA Cup, two favourite sides still managed to fall to an early exit.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

On Tuesday, last year's finalists were knocked out of the competition after losing 2-1 at home to Felda United. Syahmi Safari opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half for, but the Red Giants were not able to add to their opener. Instead, Thiago Junio levelled the scoreline for the visitors just 10 minutes later, nodding in a long-range throw-in by Anwar Ibrahim, before team captain Hadin Azman delivered the killing blow two minutes from time following a solo run right from his own half.

In Kota Bharu, although third-tier side Kelantan United opened the scoring as early as the ninth minute through Rozaimi Azwar Mat Noor's brilliant chip after capitalising on a defensive mistake, the minnows couldn't avoid conceding in the second half, before eventually losing. Sanjar Shaakhmedov equalised in the 50th minute, before Tchetche Kipre gave them the lead just four minutes later, only his first goal of the season. Lee Tuck's long-range goal in the 73rd minute sealed the win for the Turtles.

meanwhile recorded a straightforward 2-0 win over at home. Renan Alves opened the scoring in the third minute, before Malaysia international Zaquan Adha added their second in the 55th minute from a solo move.

continued their resurgence, after defeating Pulau Pinang 4-2 in Pulau Pinang. The City Boys' goals were scored by Zaiful Hakim (3'), Irfan Zakaria (14') and Guilherme de Paula (36', p. 65'), while the hosts' goals were scored by Ndumba Makeche (48') and S. Sivanesan (79').

On Wednesday, defending champions were made to wait until late in the game, before they could find the goal and edge UKM FC in Cheras. The only goal of the match came from a harmless-looking cross by Matthew Davies, which goalkeeper Khatul Anuar Jalil could not keep out.

FC meanwhile were made to labour before they could trounce PDRM FC 3-2 in Manjung. Yashir Pinto opened the scoring for the hosts in the 16th minute, but the visitors took the lead through goals by Patrick Wleh (23') and Fauzan Fauzi (47'). Only in the 75th did PKNP level the scoreline through Fazrul Hazli Kadri's goal, but the last goal in the game; the winner, would be theirs, netted by Hafiz Ramdan in the 89th minute through a stunning freekick.

too were made to sweat by fourth-tier outfit Jerantut FA, leaving it late to find the goals to win the tie 2-1 in Jengka. Firdaus Abdul Razak's stunning first half injury time free kick gave the hosts an unlikely lead, but they conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes, both scored by Wander Luiz (75', 84').

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) meanwhile fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat to FC at home. The hosts' job was made very difficult following Kiko Insa's 10th minute sending off, and in the end, Kpah Sherman's 48th minute goal was all that separated the two sides.

The draw for the quarter-final round will be conducted on Thursday, April 18.

