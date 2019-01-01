Makanjuola: Flying Eagles can conquer Senegal in U20 Fifa World Cup
Flying Eagles’ Success Makanjuola has stressed that they will pick a quarter-final ticket ahead of the Junior Teranga Lions of Senegal in Monday’s Fifa U-20 World Cup second round tie if they show the same determination and tenacity of their last game against Ukraine.
The Nigeria representatives finished third in Group D with four points and qualified as one of the best third-placed teams while Senegal were Group A leaders with seven points.
In spite of the unconvincing progression of the Flying Eagles to the Round of 16, Makanjuola hinted that they have got to a stage where they believe that they could beat any opposition that stands in their way and their zeal to make it to the quarter-final.
“From the determination and the tenacity displayed by the boys in the game with Ukraine I am certain that we are ready to take on any team,” Makanjuola told the team’s official media office. “Right now we have gotten to a stage that we believe we can do it. What we did against Ukraine was impressive and I believe that in the Round of 16 we can conquer Senegal.”
The Water FC attacker reminisced on how they came back from a goal down against Ukraine to get the much-needed point that earned them a place in the second round.
“Different thoughts were coming through my mind when we were a goal down but I know the calibre of players in the team,” he continued.
“I know that we have the potential to stage a comeback which we did. I was very happy because the coach is someone that talks to me a lot.
“He (Paul Aigbogun) told me before the game with Ukraine that I should go in and go and do what I know how to do best. He said he believed in me and that was the reason he put me in the starting line-up.
“I just have to prove a point that my inclusion in the first 11 was worth it. I was very happy to start the game.”