Mahmoud Fathalla: Former Egypt defender retires

The former Pharaohs centre-back and two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner has called time on his illustrious career

Former international Mahmoud Fathalla has retired from professional football at the age of 37.

According to Kingfut , the defender, who spent most of his career in the Egyptian league, winning a number of laurels, including three Egyptian Cup titles, has heralded his retirement.

Fathalla started his journey to stardom playing for second division side Ghazl El-Mehalla in 2004, before joining in 2007, where he spent seven years.

During his stay with the White Castle, the defender impressed in his defensive duties and capped it with 43 goals in 142 league games.

He later signed for El-Gaish in 2014, making 25 appearances during his one-year stay before switching to El-Entag El-Harby.

Article continues below

Fathalla moved to Lebanon in 2016, joining Nejmeh SC - his first club abroad - but failed to make a significant impact, featuring in 12 league games.

In 2017, the defender returned to his country to team up with El Mokawloon SC and later played for Nogoom.

Fathalla made 52 appearances for the Pharaohs and played a key role in their title success in 2008 and 2010.