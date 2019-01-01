Magical Messi makes more history as he matches win record of Real Madrid legend Casillas

The Barcelona talisman bagged a brace in the Catalan derby to see off Espanyol and now boasts more victories in La Liga than any other outfield player

Lionel Messi has made more history, with the talisman now boasting more victories than any outfield player to have graced the Spanish top-flight.

The mercurial Argentine hit that mark on derby day against . A brilliant double from Messi claimed bragging rights for Barca over their Catalan neighbours at Camp Nou.

He left it late before claiming the spoils, with the deadlock broken 19 minutes from time. Messi then grabbed his second and wrapped up the points in the final minute of the 90.

While cementing Barcelona’s standing at the top of the table, the 31-year-old has also moved on to 334 victories in La Liga.

Nobody boasts more, with only former goalkeeper Iker Casillas able to match his record.

With the veteran goalkeeper now turning out for , the path is cleared for Messi to claim top spot outright.

Messi could move clear at the summit of another illustrious list on Tuesday when Barca take a trip to .

He will be taking aim at a 335th success in that contest.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also chasing down another title triumph to add to his collection.

Having enjoyed more wins than anybody else, it comes as no surprise to find that Messi already boasts a healthy haul of La Liga crowns.

The current campaign could take him into double figures, with Ernesto Valverde’s defending champions now holding a 13-point advantage over the chasing pack.

They are also through to the final of the and quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they are set to face Manchester United.

Messi will be expected to continue making a talismanic contribution across multiple competitions.

An all-time great has led the charge for more major honours in 2018-19.

Despite admitting to missing the rivalry of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now at , Messi has remained a prolific presence for Barca.

His double against Espanyol means he tops the Liga scoring charts on 31 and also leads the race for the European Golden Boot.

In total, he has now found the target 41 times in just 38 appearances in the current campaign.