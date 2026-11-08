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Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Avnet Arena

In the 2. Bundesliga, 1. FC Magdeburg host FC St. Pauli at the Avnet Arena. Coach Petrik Sander wants his team to take three points in front of the home crowd.

Fifth in the table after an inconsistent season, Magdeburg remain within striking distance of the top. Their recent league performances have been solid, even if the results haven't always convinced.

St. Pauli arrive in Magdeburg eighth in the table and in mixed form. Marcel Rapp must find answers after a recent 3-1 defeat against 1. FC Nürnberg.

With two wins, one draw and two defeats in their past five competitive matches, the Hamburg side have shown no clear direction.

Find the broadcast, live stream and kick-off details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Magdeburg and St. Pauli?

Magdeburg have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five competitive games. Most recently, the hosts drew 1-1 with Darmstadt. Before that, they suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup, while a 6-1 win against Karlsruher SC made a statement. In that period, Magdeburg scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

Over their most recent five competitive games, St. Pauli have two wins, two draws and one defeat. The Hamburg side lost 3-1 to 1. FC Nürnberg last time out. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Darmstadt and 1-1 with Hannover 96. Their most emphatic result was a 2-0 win against Karlsruher SC. Across all five matches, St. Pauli scored five goals and conceded five.

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Line-ups

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Form

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Head-to-head record

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: The tables