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2. Bundesliga
team-logoMagdeburg
Avnet Arena
team-logoSt. Pauli
Watch it on Bundesliga App
Falza Rivaldi
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Magdeburg vs St. Pauli live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Magdeburg vs St. Pauli
Magdeburg
St. Pauli
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, Magdeburg play St. Pauli. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland Bundesliga App
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster, then find the match stream.

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Avnet Arena

In the 2. Bundesliga, 1. FC Magdeburg host FC St. Pauli at the Avnet Arena. Coach Petrik Sander wants his team to take three points in front of the home crowd.

Fifth in the table after an inconsistent season, Magdeburg remain within striking distance of the top. Their recent league performances have been solid, even if the results haven't always convinced.

St. Pauli arrive in Magdeburg eighth in the table and in mixed form. Marcel Rapp must find answers after a recent 3-1 defeat against 1. FC Nürnberg.

With two wins, one draw and two defeats in their past five competitive matches, the Hamburg side have shown no clear direction.

Find the broadcast, live stream and kick-off details below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Magdeburg and St. Pauli?

Magdeburg have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their past five competitive games. Most recently, the hosts drew 1-1 with Darmstadt. Before that, they suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the DFB Cup, while a 6-1 win against Karlsruher SC made a statement. In that period, Magdeburg scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

Over their most recent five competitive games, St. Pauli have two wins, two draws and one defeat. The Hamburg side lost 3-1 to 1. FC Nürnberg last time out. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Darmstadt and 1-1 with Hannover 96. Their most emphatic result was a 2-0 win against Karlsruher SC. Across all five matches, St. Pauli scored five goals and conceded five.

FCM

FCM - Form

H96
W3-0
DOD
L2-0
KSC
W6-1
FCB
L6-1
SVD
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCP

FCP - Form

BMG
D1-1
KSC
W2-0
H96
D1-1
SVD
D0-0
FCN
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Line-ups

Magdeburg vs St. Pauli Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Sander

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Form

FCM

FCM - Form

H96
W3-0
DOD
L2-0
KSC
W6-1
FCB
L6-1
SVD
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FCP

FCP - Form

BMG
D1-1
KSC
W2-0
H96
D1-1
SVD
D0-0
FCN
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

MagdeburgDrawSt. Pauli
1
1
3
2. Bundesliga
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
1
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
0
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
0
FT
2. Bundesliga
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
1
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
3
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
0
FT
DFB-Pokal
Magdeburg badge
Magdeburg
FCM
2
St. Pauli badge
St. Pauli
FCP
3
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Magdeburg vs. St. Pauli: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
111010259+1631
W
W
W
D
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
117312613+1324
W
W
L
D
D
3
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
11632107+321
W
L
W
W
D
4
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
115422616+1019
L
W
D
W
D
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
115241816+217
W
W
L
W
W
7
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
13
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
113261418-411
L
L
W
L
D
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
11236921-129
L
D
D
L
W
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
111551114-38
L
L
W
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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