Madueke on target as PSV Eindhoven start season with win over Heracles

The attacker was on target in the second half to ensure the Peasants went second on the table

Nigeria prospect Noni Madueke was on target as his PSV Eindhoven team claimed a vital 2-0 win away to Heracles in their opening Eredivisie game on Saturday.

The Peasants were keen from the start and within the first 60 seconds, they had already made an attempt on goal, when Bruma found space in a good area, and unleashed a powerful shot that narrowly missed the target.

But in early exchanges, it was the hosts who enjoyed a 55% ball possession as opposed to the visitors' 45%.

PSV had a chance to get their first goal in the 18th minute when the unmarked Davy Propper received a good ball in the danger zone, but his feeble shot was easily gathered by Koen Bucker.

The best chance within the first 30 minutes, for Heracles, was in the 23rd minute when the ball was laid back to Luca de la Torre, but the goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic save to deny him.

The first meaningful contribution for Madueke came in the 30th minute, when he received the ball inside the 18-yard area and unleashed a powerful shot that was deflected out for an unfruitful corner.

In the 34th minute, a last-ditch save by Yvon Mvogo saved PSV from conceding, after Nikolai Laursen had spotted the goalkeeper slightly out of position and tried to place the ball goalward, but was denied.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 40th minute when Propper picked out Bruma with his long ball. The latter controlled it well before finding the back of the net.

He could have doubled his side's advantage in the 59th minute when he side-stepped a tackle, and advanced, but somehow failed to find the target with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Madueke, however, was there to make amends in the 63rd minute when he slammed home from about 12-yards after getting a good pass from Jordan Teze.

The win put PSV second on the table with three points, the same as leaders Ajax, who opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Nijmegen.