'Madness to rule Tottenham out of title race' - Crouch warning for Liverpool & Man City

The former Spurs striker believes Mauricio Pochettino's side are capable of sustaining a challenge for the crown while attention is focused on others

Ruling Tottenham out of the Premier League title race would be “madness”, says Peter Crouch, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side very much in the mix despite Liverpool and Manchester City leading the charge.

Spurs continue to sail under the radar as attention is focused on others.

They are, however, just five points off the pace as things stand and have key men to welcome back into the fold.

A challenge for the top-flight crown has been sustained while Harry Kane and Dele Alli are sidelined, with there little to suggest that the north London outfit cannot keep themselves in contention.

That is an opinion shared by former Spurs striker Crouch, with the ex-England international telling the Daily Mail: “It's madness, given there is so much football to play.

“It is also madness to rule out Tottenham, who are right in there as well.”

Crouch added on a Tottenham side which has won 19 of its 25 games so far: “I know bookmakers have them as third favourites but, for the points they have racked up, you simply cannot take them out of the discussion.

“There is a trait about modern football that I don't particularly like - the need to make instant and definitive predictions.

“I say I don't like it, but I also have to admit it's something of which I have been guilty.”

Plenty more twists and turns are expected in a title battle tipped by many to go down to the wire, with Liverpool and City having suffered untimely wobbles over recent weeks.

Crouch said: “The title race is the subject that is prompting everyone to put their necks on the line and the past fortnight has been especially revealing for rash judgments.

“Manchester City lost at Newcastle and the title was Liverpool's to lose. Then Liverpool drew at home to Leicester, City beat Arsenal and West Ham took points off Liverpool.

“Now we are in the position, following City's win at Goodison Park, when everyone is saying it is over to Pep Guardiola's side again.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world because anyone can beat anyone and you have to keep this in mind.”

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday when they take on Leicester at Wembley Stadium.