Lyon president insults West Ham after Paqueta transfer

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he expected "big clubs" to come for Lucas Paqueta and suggested West Ham were not an anticipated landing spot.

Paqueta joined West Ham in £50m deal

Arsenal and Newcastle were among teams interested

Aulas has dismissed West Ham as a small club

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League side signed the Brazilian midfielder from Lyon on Monday in a deal worth around £50 million ($58.5m), including add-ons, even though he had been linked with several other clubs, including Arsenal and Newcastle.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's unfortunate that Lucas Paqueta is leaving, but he wanted to leave." Aulas told Canal+. "We thought we had very big clubs, we did not have them. We had to discuss with West Ham at the last moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paqueta is West Ham's ninth signing of the season and is seen as a huge get for the east London side. He joins the Premier League side with the aim of impressing enough to get a first-team spot in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers face a difficult test on Wednesday as they take on London rivals Tottenham.