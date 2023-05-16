Luton vs Sunderland: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and Sunderland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and Sunderland will meet in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Tuesday. The Black Cats hold a slender 2-1 lead from the first leg, but the Hatters will be confident of overturning that deficit in front of their own fans at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have been in good form in recent weeks and the defeat in the first leg was their first in 15 matches. Sunderland have also been in good form as they are unbeaten in their last ten games. Their head coach Tony Mowbray leads them from the front and has energised the team since taking over at the start of the season. The Black Cats are now two good results away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The second leg will surely be an exciting contest, with both teams fighting for a place in the final. Sunderland will be the favorites, but Luton will be confident of turning the tide in front of their own fans. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton vs Sunderland kick-off time

Date: May 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Championship play-off fixture between Luton Town and Sunderland will be played on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Kenilworth Road. The kick-off is at 8pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Luton vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Spy Sports.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Alfie Doughty had to leave the first leg fixture for Luton due to cramp, and his condition will require close monitoring for the upcoming match. If Doughty cannot play, Reece Burke and Daniel Potts are ready for selection as alternatives.

This situation might result in Amari'i Bell shifting to the left flank. However, barring any further issues, the hosts are expected to have a full squad available and will likely make minimal adjustments to their lineup.

Luton predicted XI: Horvath; Bell, Lockyer, Osho; Drameh, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Clark, Doughty; Adebayo, Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Horvath, Walton, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Bradley, Bell, Drameh, Osho Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Campbell, Clark, Berry, Lansbury, Watson, Thorpe, Doughty, Freeman, Onyedinma Forwards: Adebayo, Morris, Muskwe, Taylor, Pepple

Sunderland team news

Sunderland head coach Mowbray has said that Alex Pritchard and Patrick Roberts are 'touch and go' for the second-leg against Luton Town. The coach will have to make a late call on Pritchard and Roberts but the duo has a chance of playing.

Mowbray also said that Aji Alese, who has been out with a thigh injury, trained yesterday and may be on the bench. However, Elliot Embleton, Danny Batth, Ross Stewart, Corry Evans and Dan Ballard remain sidelined due to injuries.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Huggins, O'Nien, Hume, Gooch; Neil, Ekwah; Diallo, Stewart, Clarke; Gelhardt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bass, Carney Defenders: Huggins, Cirkin, Ballard, Gooch, O'Nien, Hume, Anderson Midfielders: Evans, Embleton, Ba, Taylor, Clarke, Neil, Ekwah Forwards: Stewart, Diallo, Bennette, Lihadji, Gelhardt

Head-to-Head Record

Four out of the last five meetings between Sunderland and Luton have ended as draws with neither team being able to find a winning goal. Sunderland beat Luton in their previous meeting which happened to be the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final this year.

Date Match Competition May 2023 Sunderland 2-1 Luton Championship March 2023 Sunderland 1-1 Luton Championship October 2022 Luton 1-1 Sunderland Championship January 2019 Sunderland 1-1 Luton League One August 2018 Luton 1-1 Sunderland League One

