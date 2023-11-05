Luton Town vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool can make it five wins in as many games in all competitions when they take on Luton Town in Sunday's Premier League meeting at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors last defeated Bournemouth 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals at the Carabao Cup, while the Hatters hunt for their first victory in five games following a 3-1 league loss at Aston Villa last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Kenilworth Road

The Premier League match between Luton Town and Liverpool will be played at the Kenilwork Road football stadium in Bedfordshire, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on November 5 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Luton vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards will remain without the services of Mads Andersen, Daniel Potts, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reece Burke, Jordan Clark and Amari'i Bell for Liverpool's visit.

Andros Townsend, who has come off the bench in back-to-back games, may be considered for a start but most of the lineup could remain the same..

Luton possible XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Osho, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Barkley; Chong; Morris, Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Ogbene, Townsend

Liverpool team news

Amid reports around the kidnapping of Luis Diaz's parents, the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp categorised that it will be up to to the player whether he wants to play or not.

Meanwhile, the lot of Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Andrew Robertson are ruled out through injuries for the trip to Kenilworth Road, while Ben Doak is a doubt due to a muscle problem.

With Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to return to the XI, Cody Gakpo will stand by in case Nunez is not in a position to feature.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Jan 15, 2008 Liverpool 5-0 Luton Town FA Cup Jan 6, 2008 Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool FA Cup Jan 7, 2006 Luton Town 3-5 Liverpool FA Cup Jan 11, 1992 Liverpool 2-1 Luton Town Premier League Aug 24, 1991 Luton Town 0-0 Liverpool Premier League

