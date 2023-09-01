Luton Town vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Luton Town will welcome West Ham to Kenilworth Road for a Premier League fixture on Friday. The newly-promoted side started their league campaign with two back-to-back defeats but their last outing was a Carabao Cup win over Gillingham, a performance from which they will hope to take confidence from.
West Ham are one of the four teams behind league leaders Manchester City with the same tally of seven points after three games. They started their season with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth but have strung together two wins in a row since then, which includes an impressive home victory against Chelsea.
Luton vs West Ham kick-off time
|Date:
|September 1, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
The game between Luton Town and West Ham will be played at the Kenilworth Road on Friday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Luton vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Luton team news
To strengthen the squad, the Hatters have made several summer acquisitions, including Ross Barkley from Nice, Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa, Ryan Giles from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Issa Kabore on loan from Manchester City.
Rob Edwards has said that both Dan Potts, Gabriel Osho and Jordan Clark will be sidelined for an extended period due to injuries
Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Burke, Lockyer, Bell, Giles; Chong, Nakamba, Barkley; Adebayo, Morris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Shea, Macey
|Defenders:
|Lockyer, Andersen, Giles, Bell, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Nakambu, Mpanzu, Rea, Barkley, Campbell, Berry, Watson, Doughty, Freeman
|Forwards:
|Pereira, Chong, Ogbene, McAtee, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow, Pepple, Muskwe
West Ham team news
After completing his one-game suspension, Nayef Aguerd is expected to rejoin the defensive line, alongside Emerson, Kurt Zouma, and Vladimir Coufal.
Konstantinos Mavropanos is still on the mend from a lower back problem and that will delay his debut with the team. Tomas Soucek's availability for Friday is uncertain, as he exited the game before the halftime whistle last weekend.
West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Benrahma; Antonio.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Zouma, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal, Aguerd
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet
|Forwards:
|Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 2022
|Luton Town 1 - 1 West Ham United
|Friendly
|January 1992
|Luton Town 0 - 1 West Ham United
|Premier League
|August 1991
|West Ham United 0 - 0 Luton Town
|Premier League
|May 1989
|West Ham United 1 - 0 Luton Town
|Premier League
|November 1988
|Luton Town 4 - 1 West Ham United
|Premier League