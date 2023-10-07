Luton Town vs Tottenham : Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton Town and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur head to newly-promoted Luton Town for Saturday's lunchtime kickoff, with a chance to briefly go top of the table with three points. Whatever the VAR drama surrounding the result, Spurs' victory against Liverpool last weekend further validated Spurs' upward trajectory under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Consistency has long been an issue for Spurs, but the Liverpool result made it five wins and two draws from seven Premier League outings. And they will be the heavy favourites to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign here.

Luton Town, meanwhile, have been in rotten form so far this season, and as expected, are struggling to cope with the rigours of Premier League football. The Kenilworth Road faithful had reason for optimism after Rob Edwards' side finally got their top-flight campaign up and running by beating Everton away from home.

However, their survival hopes came crumbling down on Tuesday when they were defeated at home by fellow strugglers Burnley, and they must dust themselves down to face one of the most in-form teams in the country.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Luton Town vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Kenilworth Road Stadium

The game between Luton Town and Tottenham will be played at the Kenilworth Road Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Kick-off is at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Luton Town vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Luton Town team news

Luton Town defenders Gabriel Osho (knee) and Dan Potts (ankle), as well as winger Jordan Clark, are not expected back until after the international break, while Ross Barkley is still not match-fit. Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has been ruled out for two months after picking up a thigh injury last week.

On the flip side, full-back Amari’i Bell could return from a knock on his hamstring this weekend after he was forced off in the 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Monday night, while Reece Burke is back in contention after his recent groin problem.

Luton Town predicted XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Burke, Lockyer, Mengi, Doughty; Nakamba, Mpanzu; Ogbene, Adebayo; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Andersen, Mengi, Burke, Giles, Bell, Potts, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Doughty, Chong Forwards: Ogbene, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will make the trip to Kenilworth Road without summer signing Brennan Johnson, who is a serious doubt due to a hamstring strain. Attackers Giovani Lo Celso (thigh) and Bryan Gil (groin) are not expected to return to training until after the international break, while midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, and full-back Ryan Sessegnon are long-term injury absentees.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between Luton Town and Tottenham since a goalless draw in a top-flight game at Kenilworth Road way back in March 1992.

