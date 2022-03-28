Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech got personalised NBA jerseys as the Chelsea stars watched Brooklyn Nets for the second time during the international break.

The Brooklyn Nets earned a 110-95 win over Miami Heat in Florida, with Lukaku and Ziyech present to watch the NBA match at the VTX Arena.

The Chelsea duo were joined by club team-mates Kepa Arrizabalaga and Trevoh Chalobah, and posed for photos while holding up customised jerseys and NBA trophies in the dressing room as part of their VIP experience.

Chelsea stars enjoy NBA action in downtime

Lukaku and Ziyech also attended the Nets' clash with the Utah Jazz last Monday as they enjoyed a holiday in the United States amid the break in the current club football season.

The two Blues attackers were treated to another exciting night of basketball at the weekend alongside Kepa and Chalobah, with the club subsequently posting pictures of their trip and NBA Europe's social media team following suit.

Article continues below

Why didn't Lukaku & Ziyech play for their countries?

Lukaku was one of a number of high profile names to be left out of Belgium's latest squad as head coach Roberto Martinez opted to test some younger players in friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso.

Ziyech, meanwhile, retired from international football after a fallout with Morrocco head coach Vahid Halilhodzic last year and wasn't selected for their World Cup qualifier play-off against DR Congo.

Further reading