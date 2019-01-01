Live Scores
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director

Amid links with both La Liga giants, Eintracht Frankfurt's director addressed the forward's future

Luka Jovic leaving Eintracht Frankfurt for Real Madrid is a "real possibility", according to sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Jovic has been linked with La Liga champions Barcelona, however, Spanish giants Madrid have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign the in-demand Eintracht star.

Bayern Munich has also been linked with the forward, but the two La Liga powerhuses appear to be in pole position to battle it out for Jovic's signature.

The 21-year-old Serbia striker has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season and his two-year loan from Benfica became permanent last week.

Amid the growing speculation over Jovic's future, Eintracht director Bobic told ZDF: "There's a real possibility that Jovic signs for Real Madrid.

"I hope and want him to stay here at Eintracht, but I'm also realistic and know that if a big club like Real Madrid want him then we haven't got a chance of keeping him."

Of Jovic's 25 goals, 17 of those have come in the Bundesliga as Eintracht sit fourth in the standings – the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Jovic's eight Europa League goals have also helped Eintracht reach the semi-finals, with Premier League side Chelsea awaiting in the last four.

In the league, Jovic and Eintracht are set to face Hertha Berlin this weekend.

