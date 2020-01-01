'Loyalty is hard to come by' - Ozil reacts after being dropped from Arsenal's 25-man Premier League squad

The ex-Germany international has promised to keep fighting for a place in Mikel Arteta's team despite being left out of his manager's top-flight plans

Mesut Ozil has reacted after being axed from 's 25-man Premier League squad, claiming "loyalty is hard to come by".

Mikel Arteta left the German out of his official squad for the 2020-21 top-flight season on Tuesday, having kept him on the sidelines since the Gunners' return to action post-lockdown back in June.

That decision has proven to be the last straw for the midfielder, who has posted a message to his followers on social media outlining his disappointment.

"This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years. I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," Ozil said on Twitter and Instagram.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

"I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far.

"Before the coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach, Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

"But then, things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with fans of this club.

"No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won't change anything in my mindset - I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice."

Ozil hasn't played for Arsenal since March, having initially been restored to the starting XI after Arteta was drafted in to replace Unai Emery at Emirates Stadium over the Christmas period.

He was, however, a notable absentee when the Gunners resumed their 2020-21 campaign following the coronavirus-enforced break and has also been exiled at the start of the new season, with Ozil also left out of the club's Europa League selection.

The 32-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract with the club, made headlines earlier in October following his announcement that he would pay Gunnersaurus' wages after the Gunners' mascot was reportedly made redundant.