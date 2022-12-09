Lloris insists France team-mate Mbappe is 'ignoring the talk' ahead of England World Cup quarter-final clash

Hugo Lloris insists that Kylian Mbappe is "ignoring the talk about him" before facing England in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mbappe in scintillating form

Lloris says forward ignoring all talk

Deschamps backs Mbappe to shine again

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has been in brilliant form and is leading the Golden boot race with five goals in the tournament so far. He is set to go up against England's right-back Kyle Walker in the next match and much of the talk before the match has been centred around this duel. However, France goalkeeper Lloris has shared that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not following the talk around him and is instead focused on his own objectives.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is focused on his objectives and seems very happy, as he has since the tournament began. He is preparing very well and he is ignoring the talk about him," Lloris said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France coach Didier Deschamps backed Mbappe to shine against England and believes that the 23-year-old will once again be the difference-maker. "England will have prepared for Kylian, but he is in a position to make the difference. Even in his last match, he wasn't at his best, not in top form, but he was still decisive. We have other players, but Kylian is Kylian and he always will be," he said.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will look to add to his goal tally when France take on England in a quarter-final encounter at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday.