Lloris bemoans 'shy' Spurs display in Champions League final

The Londoners waited too long to impose themselves upon Liverpool as they went down defeat in Madrid, according to their goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris felt delivered a "shy" performance in their final defeat to .

Lloris' first act was to pick the ball out of his net after Mohamed Salah dispatched a second-minute penalty – Moussa Sissoko having been penalised for handball inside the first minute.

A scrappy contest unfolded thereafter and Spurs' best chances fell to Dele Alli and Lucas Moura shortly before substitute Divock Origi rifled home Liverpool's second three minutes from time.

"It's always painful to lose a match of such importance," Lloris told BFM TV.

"It's hard to start the game this way but we did not get deflated, we played with our principles.

"We were a little too shy before and woke up in the last 15 minutes. It's a shame.

Article continues below

"We tried to do what we normally do but it was easy to defend for Liverpool."

The journey was incredible, the memories will live with us forever. It wasn’t to be this time, but we’re only just getting started.



Thank you for your incredible support, we hope you’re as proud as we are.



We are Tottenham, we will be back. pic.twitter.com/sIytWMPJLy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019

Harry Kane completed 90 minutes on his first appearance since injuring his ankle during the first leg of Tottenham's quarter-final win over in April, but spearheaded an attack that failed to fire.

Not until the second half was Alisson really tested in the Liverpool net, the goalkeeper coming up with several solid saves to keep Kane and Co. at bay.