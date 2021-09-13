Liverpool’s Salah the best Arab footballer in history – Mido

The former Egypt international has explained why his compatriot is the best Arab player to have graced the beautiful game

Ahmed 'Mido' Hossam has labelled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the greatest Arab footballer of all time.

Salah, 29, achieved a milestone during the Reds’ convincing 3-0 away victory over Leeds United on Sunday at Elland Road.

His first-half finish for Jurgen Klopp’s men saw him become the latest player to enter the Premier League's eminent 100-goal club.

And on that premise, Mido – who starred for Olympique Marseille and Tottenham Hotspur during his playing days - went on social media to state why the two-time African Player of the Year winner is the finest Arab footballer ever to play the beautiful game.

“In my opinion, Salah is the best Arab player in the history of football,” Mido wrote on Twitter of his Egyptian compatriot.

“He scored more goals than any other Arab player in the Premier League, and he’s won the Premier League and Uefa Champions League titles.

“Salah has also scored in the Fifa World Cup, and he still has years to do more in football.

“There are a lot of great Arab players, but I don’t think any of them can be compared to Salah.”

In finding the net against Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites, the Egypt international also became the fifth-fastest to reach a century of goal in English top-flight history.



Only Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, ex-Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry managed the feat in fewer games.

Moreover, Salah is fast closing in on Didier Drogba's scoring record - he former Cote d’Ivoire captain is currently Africa's highest goal scorer in the Prem with 104 goals during his time with two-time Uefa Champions League winners Chelsea.

"Mo's record is crazy," Klopp told Sky Sports. "He is still hungry, and I don't know how many records he can break.

"Since he joined us he has been the perfect player - a top-class player."

After joining the Reds for £36.7 million ($45m) in the summer of 2017 from Serie A outfit AS Roma, Salah has been an instant hit for Klopp’s men helping them win the Champions League, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Liverpool square up against AC Milan in Wednesday’s Champions League game and the Pharaohs’ skipper is expected to play a crucial role once more.