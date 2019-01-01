African All Stars

Liverpool’s Keita matches personal-best goal return against Monterrey

Thanks to his goal against Los Albiazules, the midfielder has equaled his best goal return for the Reds

Naby Keita has matched his personal-best goal return of three goals for Liverpool during Wednesday’s Club World Cup game against Monterrey.

The Guinean made good use of Mohamed Salah’s pass to put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead after 11 minutes.

However, the lead lasted for two minutes after Ramiro Mori levelled matters for the Mexicans from close range as scores stood at 1-1 at half-time.

Keita has now scored three times in his last four games for the reigning European champions to equal his best goal return for Liverpool.

He was on target thrice in his debut season following his move to England from RB Leipzig.

Victory for Klopp’s side will see them in the final where the face Brazil’s Flamengo for the top prize.

The Reds will be hoping that there are many goals from the 24-year-old to come.

He has been tipped for big things since bursting onto the scene as an exciting teenager at FC Istres.

 

