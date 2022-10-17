Liverpool vs West Ham: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds approach this game off the back of a much-needed win against reigning champions Manchester City

Liverpool will try to build on their crucial win against Manchester City when they host West Ham on Wednesday. The Reds secured a 1-0 victory against the reigning champions, a result which could revive their Premier League title hopes.

But they are coming up against a Hammers team in fine form, having won four and drawn one of their last five matches.

Liverpool vs West Ham latest odds

Liverpool are unsurprisingly the favourites for Wednesday's clash, with bet365 offering them at 2/5 (1.40).

West Ham are the underdogs despite their recent run of results as they are priced at 6/1 (7.00) with the draw at 4/1 (5.0).

Liverpool vs West Ham first goal scorer odds

Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah got the vital goal against City on Sunday and is the favourite to score first again here at odds of 15/4 (4.75) with team-mates Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both priced at 9/2 (5.50).

Summer signing Gianluca Scamacca has two Premier League goals to his name for West Ham and is their lowest-priced player to break the deadlock at 11/1 (12.00), the same price as team-mate Michail Antonio, who has also scored twice.

Liverpool vs West Ham preview

Liverpool have plenty of injury concerns affecting the team recently.

Most recently, Diogo Jota is an uncertainty for this game after picking up a muscle problem against Manchester City.

He joins Luis Diaz, Arthur, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Joel Matip on the sidelines.

Plus Ibrahim Konate remains a doubt heading into this match.

As for West Ham, Kurt Zouma may miss out after dealing with illness and Craig Dawson may have to be assessed.

Otherwise, Maxwel Cornet is still absent for the visitors.

Liverpool vs West Ham tips and predictions

Liverpool will be flying high after the weekend's result and will be eager to build on it by picking up a second straight league win. This could be another goalfest involving Jurgen Klopp's team, then, so backing over 2.5 goals at 1/2 (1.50) may be worth a punt.

