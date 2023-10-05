Liverpool vs Union SG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Union SG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will host Union SG in their second Europa League group stage game at the Anfield on Thursday.

After going eight games without a defeat, the Reds lost, albeit controversially, their first game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. There were three different scorers as Liverpool beat LASK in their first group game and they will be confident of registering a comfortable win against their opponent from Belgium.

Union SG have put together three wins in a row in the Belgium Pro League but that may not be enough to pose a threat to Liverpool, especially at their stronghold Anfield. However, they will be looking to cause an upset in the away game on Thursday. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Union SG kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The game between Liverpool and Union SG will be played at Anfield on Thursday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Union SG online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Union SG team news

Union SG's primary injury concern revolves around star striker Dennis Eckert Ayensa, who has been absent for the last four games due to a knock. His availability for Thursday's match will be determined after an assessment. Ayensa, who has already netted seven goals in eight appearances this season, is a key player for the team.

In Ayensa's potential absence, Gustaf Nilsson is expected to take on the role of leading the team's attacking line. Kevin Mac Allister, who is the brother of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, is likely to feature in a back-three formation for Union SG.

Union SG predicted XI: Morris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin; Amani, Nilsson, Puertas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Imbrechts, Wenssens, Moris Defenders: Mac Allister, Sorinola, Burgess, François, Sykes, Sadiki, Machida, Leysen Midfielders: Rasmussen, Lazare, Lapoussin, Castro-Montes, Puertas, Vanhoutte, Huygevelde Forwards: Kabangu, Eckert, Teklab, Rodríguez, Terho, Nilsson, Amoura

Liverpool team news

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is set to face an extended period on the sidelines due to a knee injury he suffered just before scoring a first-half equalizer against Spurs in last weekend's match.

Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is still recovering from a hip issue, and Stefan Bajcetic is dealing with a calf injury, and the duo is unavailable for selection.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk Midfielders: Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Union SG and Liverpool.

Useful links