Liverpool vs Southampton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Reds have been inconsistent in the league but will be looking for a big win before the break for the World Cup

Liverpool host Southampton on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the World Cup begins. The Reds will be hoping to end on a positive before the break for the big tournament in Qatar.

Southampton are also in dire need of a good result this weekend, having lost their last two matches in the English top-flight.

Liverpool vs Southampton latest odds

Liverpool are the big favourites to get the win on home soil, with bet365 offering them at odds of 1/4 (1.25).

Southampton are the underdogs to win this match at 10/1 (11.00) with the draw available odds of 11/2 (6.50).

Liverpool vs Southampton first goal scorer odds

Mohamed Salah is in superb form again, having scored in each of his last four matches. He is the favourite to get the first goal of the game at odds of just 10/3 (4.33), while Darwin Nunez is 4/1 (5.00).

Sekou Mara is Southampton's lowest-priced player to strike first at 12/1 (13.00), while Adam Armstrong is set at 14/1 (15.00).

Liverpool vs Southampton preview

Joel Matip and Naby Keita are still doubts for Liverpool, while Jurgen Klopp is still without Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo.

The Reds have been terribly inconsistent in the league this season and sit in eighth place heading into this game, 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

They did, however, pick up a vital win against Tottenham last week before beating Derby on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Southampton are not in the best shape either. Nathan Jones takes charge of his first Premier League match since Ralph Hasenhuttl's sacking.

The Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in midweek to end a three-game winless streak in the league.

Juan Larios, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento are the only players missing for the visitors.

Liverpool vs Southampton tips and predictions

Liverpool will be out to dominate against a weak opponent, so expect goals in this game. Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2/5 (1.40) looks like a smart bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.