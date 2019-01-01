Liverpool vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to see his side getting somewhere close to their best form with the Community Shield with Manchester City just a week away

return to the UK to face at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, hoping for a more serene experience following a somewhat tumultuous pre-season campaign so far.

Jurgen Klopp's side are already five friendlies deep into a packed schedule with Wednesday's clash with still to come, and the curtain-raising Community Shield clash with only a week away.

With the season still almost a month away and fixtures not yet released, Napoli's primary focus will be working up match fitness as they gear up for just their third match of pre-season.

Game Liverpool vs Napoli Date Sunday, July 28 Time 5pm BST / 12pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on B/R Live.

US TV channel Online stream N/A B/R Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on LFC TV and can be live streamed via LFC TV GO.

UK TV channel Online stream LFC TV LFC TV GO

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Mignolet, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Lallana, Kent, Phillips, Jones, Ejaria, Woodburn, Wilson, Chirivella, Elliott Forwards Origi, Brewster, Awoniyi

Liverpool announced the signing of teenage sensation Harvey Elliott on Sunday morning and he has been put straight into the matchday squad for this game.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Alisson will nott feature following their exertions in the summer's international tournaments, meaning the likes of Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster should get another chance to test themselves against top-level opposition.

Position Napoli squad Goalkeepers Meret, Karnezis Defenders Manolas, Ghoulam, Hysaj, De Lorenzo, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Luperto, Rui, Malcuit Midfielders Ruiz, Verdi, Elmas, Gaetano, Zielinski, Younes Forwards Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Callejon

Like Liverpool, Napoli will be without Allan, Adam Ounas, David Ospina and Kalidou Koulibaly due to their participation in the summer internationals. New signing Elif Elmas could play following his transfer from .

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are evens favourites to win the match with bet365 . Napoli meanwhile can be backed at 12/5, while a draw is priced at 11/4.

