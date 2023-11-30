This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Liverpool vs LASK: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Abhinav Sharma
UEFA Europa League
Anfield
How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and LASK, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool host LASK at Anfield in the Europa League on Thursday night, hoping to punch their ticket to the knockout stages.

The Reds would have booked a spot in the round of 16 had they avoided defeat in the previous round, but Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 by Toulouse instead. Still, they remain two points clear at the top of Group E heading into this clash, with three wins and one loss from four games.

LASK, meanwhile, still hold hopes of reaching the knockout play-off round after beating Union Saint-Gilloise last time out, but they're more likely to compete with the Belgian side for a Europa Conference League spot by finishing third in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs LASK kick-off time

Date:Thursday, November 30, 2023 
Kick-off time:8pm GMT
Venue:Anfield

The Europa League encounter between Liverpool and LASK will be played at Anfield on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Kick-off is at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs LASK online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool could be without as many as five players for the visit of LASK on Thursday evening, with first-choice goalkeeper Alisson and winger Diogo Jota both picking up injuries against Manchester City last weekend. The pair are likely to join Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic in the medical room for this clash.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian
Defenders:Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

LASK team news

Long-term absentees Tobias Anselm and Adil Taoui have both picked serious knee injuries and will miss the rest of the season. LASK could also be without the services of Ebrima Darboe and Philipp Wiesinger through minor knocks.

LASK Linz possible XI: Lawal; Andrade, Talovyerov, Ziereis; Stojkovic, Horvath, Ljubic, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Usor

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lawal, Siebenhandl, Jungwirth
Defenders:Bello, Kecskes, Taloverov, Ziereis, Wiesinger, Stojkovic, Ba, Twardzik, Luckeneder
Midfielders:Renner, Michorl, Zulj, Balic, Ljubic, Jovicic, Horvath, Goiginger
Forwards:Ljubicic, Kone, Usor, Mustapha, Havel, Flecker

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21/9/23LASK Linz 1-3 LiverpoolUEFA Europa League

