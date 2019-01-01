Liverpool vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The only two clubs with perfect Premier League records face off at Anfield on Saturday, with the Gunners seeking to prove their title credentials

and – the only Premier League clubs with a perfect record in the opening two rounds of the season – go head-to-head at Anfield in what is undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend’s card.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were convincing winners against Norwich before edging last weekend, squeezing in UEFA Super Cup success over in between times.

Arsenal, meanwhile, sneaked a victory over Newcastle on the opening day of the season before overcoming 2-1 at home.

This is undoubtedly the biggest test yet for Unai Emery’s side, though.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Kent, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Alisson remains out injured with the muscular injury he picked up against Norwich in the opening match of the season. Nathaniel Clyne is also sidelined.

Naby Keita sustained a knock before the Super Cup, while Dejan Lovren is not involved with rumours of a move still surrounding the centre-back.

Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi.

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Martinez, Macey Defenders Sokratis, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, David Luiz, Kolasinac Midfielders Elneny, Mkhitaryan, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Ceballos, Ozil Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nelson, Pepe

Arsenal are still troubled by long-term problems for Rob Holding, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Hector Bellerin, while Kieran Tierney is not ready to debut. Additionally, Shkodran Mustafi does not feature as he has been told to find a new club.

Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil have had issues with injury and illness respectively, but the former is involved from the off.

Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Monreal; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos; Pepe, Aubameyang.

Subs: Martinez, Chambers, Kolasinac, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Nelson, Lacazette.

Match Preview

Liverpool and Arsenal will seek to make it three Premier League wins from three on Saturday when they meet at Anfield.

It has been almost a perfect start to the season for winners Liverpool, who brushed aside Norwich, won the UEFA Super Cup then battled to a win against Southampton last weekend.

After a welcome midweek without a fixture, they are now lining up the Gunners – an opponent who promise to be their toughest of the season to date.

“I think Saturday’s going to be a different kind of test to the one we faced last week so we’re preparing for that. We did well against them last year, especially at home, and we’ll be looking to do the same kind of thing,” Trent Alexander-Arnold told the Reds’ official website, reflecting upon December’s stunning 5-1 win on Merseyside.

“It helps having the full week and I think for us it’s important to get used to both sides of the game - having not much time to prepare and having a full week. We need to be ready for all of those situations throughout the season and the lads have really adapted well.

“So early on, playing three games in a week is tough physically and mentally but we’ve done well. Last week was positive, we won all of our games and hopefully we’ll be able to carry that on on Saturday.”

Arsenal have a wretched recent record against the Reds, having failed to win any of their last eight, but come into this match on a high after wins over Newcastle and Burnley.

“For us, we don't ever want to play against Liverpool – but it's really a challenge, a good test,” Unai Emery admitted.

“Really our target is to reduce the distance between us and and Liverpool last season, and when we go to play against them it's a big moment to show how much stronger we can be.”

Come full-time on Saturday, Gunners fans will know just how legitimate their early season optimism has been.