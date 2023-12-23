Liverpool vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal travel to Anfield in a huge top-of-the-table Christmas cracker against Liverpool on Saturday night.

The Gunners head into the clash after a dominant 2-0 win against Brighton last weekend. Meanwhile, the Reds endured a frustrating 0-0 draw against bitter rivals Manchester United later.

Jurgen Klopp's side responded in resounding fashion with a 5-1 victory over West Ham in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, though, and should be full of confidence ahead of this one.

The Gunners are top of the league at the time of writing with a slender one-point lead, with both Liverpool and Aston Villa waiting to pounce. No one is writing off defending champions Manchester City yet. Pep Guardiola's side are not in action this weekend as they attempt to win the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Therefore, whoever wins this Anfield clash, assuming there is a victor, will comfortably sit top of the Premier League table on Christmas day.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Anfield in Merseyside, England.

It will kick off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday, December 23, 2023 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool have a handful of players who will miss this top-of-the-table six-pointer against Arsenal. Summer recruit Alexis Mac Allister (knee) and defender Joel Matip (ACL) will be out of action for the rest of the year, while defender Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (groin) are all long-term absentees.

Diogo Jota (undisclosed) is closing in on a return from injury, but this game may come too soon for the Portuguese attacker. Curtis Jones could start here, after his sparkling display against West Ham in the EFL Cup.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could be without as many as six players for the trip to Anfield. Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are all out with long-term injury problems. Jorginho (foot) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are doubts for the match.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Raya, Ramsdale, Hein Defenders: Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Saliba, Kiwior, Magalhães, Lannin-Sweet, Timber, White, Walters, Soares Midfielders: Elneny, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Rice, Jorginho, Ødegaard, Partey, Havertz Forwards: Nketiah, Martinelli, Trossard, Saka, Nelson, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9/4/23 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Premier League 9/10/22 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Premier League 17/3/22 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Premier League 21/1/22 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool EFL Cup 14/1/22 Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal EFL Cup

