Liverpool vs Arsenal: How to watch Premier League on TV in UK, live stream, kick-off time

Things don't get much easier for the reigning champions, who find themselves taking on a second London behemoth in as many weeks

Two of the early pace-setters in this season's Premier League collide on Monday evening as defending champions host a resurgent at Anfield.

Both sides have put maximum points on the board from their opening games and they have done so in style, much to the satisfaction of their respective supporters.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds easily swept aside the challenge of in their last league outing, while Mikel Arteta's side were made to work hard for three points in their victory over London rivals West Ham.

There will be plenty of intrigue around this encounter, with the two teams having serious ambitions for league glory, so a win here would certainly help to lay down a marker.

Liverpool vs Arsenal live streaming in UK

Game Liverpool vs Arsenal Date Monday September 28 Kick-off time 8:00pm BST Live stream NOW TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), Liverpool versus Arsenal will be available to stream live online using NOW TV.

Fans will be able to watch the game by signing up for a NOW TV Day Pass - which gives access to all Sky Sports channels for 24 hours at a price of £9.99. NOW TV is also offering for a special offer of £25 per month for 12 months - a saving of over 25 per cent - for a limited time.

You can sign up for a NOW TV Day Pass here.

Liverpool vs Arsenal on UK TV

Liverpool versus Arsenal will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

The showdown between the Reds and the Gunners will also be available to watch on Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Liverpool team news & injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher, Karius Defenders Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujic, Jones, Shaqiri, Ojo, Woodburn, Wilson, Elliott, Thiago Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino, Jota, Brewster, Origi

Joel Matip will be unavailable for selection after suffering an injury set-back on a persistent muscle problem, but Joe Gomez should be available for selection, while Fabinho is an option at centre-back too.

New £20 million signing Thiago Alcantara will be pushing for a start after impressing on his Premier League debut, having outpassed every Chelsea player despite only playing 45 minutes last weekend.

However, there is a question marks over the fitness of Thiago and goalkeeper Alisson, with Naby Keita and Adrian ready to deputise if needed.

Diogo Jota, fresh for following Thiago into Anfield last week in a £41m ($53m) transfer from Wolves, will be pushing for a place in the squad too.

The international replaced Jordan Henderson at half-time in the game against the Blues, and the captain is another doubt to be fit for selection.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Arsenal team news & injuries

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Leno, Macey Defenders Bellerin, Tierney, Saliba, Sokratis, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Mustafi, Chambers, Mari, Luiz, Kolsainac Midfielders Saka, Ceballos, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Willock, Guendouzi, Smith Rowe, Xhaka Forwards Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian, Nketiah, Pepe, Nelson, Martinelli

There are some concerns over the fitness of Kieran Tierney, who pulled out of the squad for the game against West Ham after experiencing "muscular discomfort" during the warm-up.

Sead Kolasinac stepped in for the international and may have done enough to retain his place.

David Luiz is back in the squad and will be aiming to reclaim a starting position in the team, but will have to work hard to dislodge one of Gabriel or Rob Holding.

Arsenal have a number of long-term absentees who will not be available for a number of weeks or months, including Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Tierney, Gabriel, Holding; Bellerin, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka; Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian

