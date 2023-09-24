Liverpool vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Following wins in their respective Europa League games, Liverpool and West Ham return to Premier League action at Anfield on Sunday.

Having begun the season with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp's Reds extended their winning run to five games in all competitions after Thursday's 3-1 win at LASK.

David Moyes' side are not far behind themselves, as the Hammers last defeated Backa Tapola 3-1 in the European second tier club competition but their last league outing had ended in a 3-1 loss against Manchester City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United will be played at the Anfield football stadium in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm BST on September 24 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the UK, but you can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Ryan Gravenberch's full debut against LASK turned out to be a cloyed experience in the second half, and Klopp would be counting on the Dutchman to recover in time for Sunday's game, although Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara will not make their returns yet.

Both Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were involved in goals in Austria but for Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to possibly start alongside Mohamad Salah against West Ham.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

West Ham team news

Edson Alvarez was rested in the Backa Topola win and could return for the Premier League tie. However, Aaron Cresswell was forced off with a hamstring issue in the same game.

Jarrod Bowen is a doubt due to illness, while it remains between Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek for a place in attack - where Michail Antonio is expected to start ahead of Danny Ings up front.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd should be paired at center-back, with Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri as the two full-backs.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Johnson, Coufal Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Fornals, Cornet, Downes, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Benrahma, Bowen

Head-to-Head Record

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 228018 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 48% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

13% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 228018 Votes

Date Match Competition Apr 26, 2023 West Ham 1-2 Liverpool Premier League Oct 19, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Premier League Mar 5, 2022 Liverpool 1-0 West Ham Premier League Nov 7, 2021 West Ham 3-2 Liverpool Premier League Jan 31, 2021 West Ham 1-3 Liverpool Premier League

Useful links