Liverpool vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to strengthen their hold in the Premier League top-three when they welcome Fulham to Anfield on Sunday.

Interestingly, the Reds have won of their home matches in all competitions this term, with Thursday's 4-0 victory over LASK to add to that.

As Liverpool progressed to the Europa League round of 16, Fulham will be looking to build on their 3-2 win over Wolves in their last league outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm GMT on December 3 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be shown live in the UK. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be glad not to have additional injury concerns after Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota suffered muscle issues in the Man City draw.

Caoimhim Kelleher is hence set to continue in goal for now, with Luis Diaz at hand to cover for Jota's absence in attack.

Otherwise, all of Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain sidelined through injuries.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Doak

Fulham team news

Head coach Marco Silva is hopeful of being able to call upon the services of Joao Palhinha, who is back from a suspension. As a result, one of Tom Cairney or Harrison Reed will be relegated to the bench.

Although the Cottagers did not pick fresh concerns in the Wolves win, the likes of Issa Diop, Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz remain out of contention for the time being, while Tosin Adarabioyo has returned from a groin injury.

Alex Iwobi and Willian should be involved in attack again, with Harry Wilson having to remain content with starting on the bench.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 3, 2023 Liverpool 1-0 Fulham Premier League August 6, 2022 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Premier League March 7, 2021 Liverpool 0-1 Fulham Premier League December 13, 2020 Fulham 1-1 Liverpool Premier League March 17, 2019 Fulham 1-2 Liverpool Premier League

