Liverpool vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Merseyside derby

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton offers the Reds the opportunity to put pressurise on the top two teams on the 2023-24 Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp's men last picked up a 2-2 draw at Brighton to remain three points adrift of Tottenham and Arsenal atop the league standings, while the Toffees are 16th after a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Everton kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on October 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

It is highly unlikely that Andy Robertson would be back from what is believed to be a dislocated should while on international duty, with Kostas Tsimikas ready to replace the Scot in midfield.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Thiago Alcantara are sidelined through injuries, while Curtis Jones is suspended.

Stefan Bajcetic may make the squad following a calf issue, with Ben Doak and Cody Gakpo also doubts about the game, while Diogo Jota is back from his ban.

Given the early kick-off and the likes of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz travelling back from South America, Jota may replace one of them in attack - unless Gakpo passes a late fitness test, too.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

Everton team news

Injury woes continue for Everton boss Sean Dyche as Seamus Coleman and Dele Alli continue on their road to recovery from their respective injuries, with Andre Gomes to be counted as a doubt.

James Garner, who replaced heel injury victim Idrissa Gueye in the Bournemouth win, is likely to keep his place from the first whistle even though the latter turned up for Senegal during the international break.

Meanwhile, for the number role, Dominic Calvert-Lewin can expect to get the nod over Beto.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Onana, Garner, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young, Patterson Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition Feb 13, 2023 Liverpool 2-0 Everton Premier League Sep 3, 2022 Everton 0-0 Liverpool Premier League Apr 24, 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Everton Premier League Dec 1, 2021 Everton 1-4 Liverpool Premier League Feb 20, 2021 Liverpool 0-2 Everton Premier League

