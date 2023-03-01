Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

Liverpool U19 and Porto U19 are set to clash in a UEFA Youth League Round of 16 tie at the Liverpool FC Academy Training Ground on Wednesday.
The Reds qualified for the Round of 16 by topping their group with 15 points from six games.
2019/20 UEFA Youth League champions FC Porto finished second in their group behind Atletico Madrid and then beat Panathinaikos 1-0 in the play-off to qualify for the Round of 16.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and stream live online.
Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19 date & kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19
Date:
March 1, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30pm GMT
Venue:
Liverpool FC Academy Training Ground
How to watch Liverpool U19 vs Porto U19 on TV & live stream online
The UEFA Youth League game between Liverpool U19 and Porto U19 is not selected for telecast in the United Kingdom (UK). However, the game can be streamed worldwide via UEFA.tv.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
N/A
Liverpool U19 team news & squad
Two players from the senior side, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic, will be included in Barry Lewtas' starting lineup in this crucial knock-out tie.
Liverpool U19 possible XI: Davies; McLaughlin-Miles, Jonas, Samuels, Hayes-Green; Doak, Clark, Koumas, Kone-Doherty; McConnell, Frauendorf
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Davies, Hewitson, Trueman
Defenders
Gyimah, Hayes-Green, Jonas, McLaughlin-Miles, Norris, Osbourne, Samuels, Scanlon
Midfielders
Corness, Giblin, Kelly, McConnell
Forwards
Cannonier, Clark, Danns, Frauendorf, Doak, Koumas, Young
Porto U19 team news & squad
There are no major injury concerns in the Porto squad ahead of their knockout clash against Liverpool.
Porto U19 possible XI: Ribeiro; Rodrigues, Vinhas, Bras, Ferreira; Pires, Ribeiro, Oliveira; Monteiro, Meireles, Cande
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
G. Ribeiro, D. Fernandes
Defenders
Bras, Gomes, M. Fernandes, Vinhas, Ferreira, F. Silva, A. Ribeiro
Midfielders
Sousa, Diaz, Djalo, Pires, Regal, M. Silva, Oliveira
Forwards
Andrade, Rodrigues, Monteiro, Cande, Meireles, Balde, Agbonifo, Carvalho