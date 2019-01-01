Liverpool's mental strength on show against Tottenham Hotspur

Their never say-die-attitude and refusal to admit defeat belied Liverpool's mental fragility displayed in past seasons when competing for league title

It was a must-win match for against Hotspur as they looked to capture their first league title in over more than two decades.

For anyone, who has watched the English Premier League over the years, and in particular Liverpool, many will remember how Liverpool's title charge always end in disappointment. They have been runners-up more than anything else, so close to tasting the champagne but never managed to. While some will say its bad luck; cue Steven Gerrard's slip, I am sure many will point to the fact that it's down to their lack of mental strength.

Against Spurs, over the weekend I am sure many fans of the Reds will be thinking if Jurgen Klopp's men had the mental strength to go all the way in this title race and outpace a fierce competitor in led by the genius; Pep Guardiola. The answer might just be yes, as Liverpool combined scintillating football with the ability to finish off the job against Spurs. Roberto Firminho's header to put them in the lead encapsulated what Liverpool under Klopp has been all about which is beautiful football capped off by ruthless finishing.

But when Lucas Moura had equalised for Spurs, Liverpool fans must've feared the worst as it was a narrative they were all too familiar with that is until Mohamed Salah popped up with a winner. Now, the important thing to note here is how Liverpool refused to quit and kept on battling. Of course, their defensive fragility is an important concern and Klopp will have to fix that fast moving forward but what he seems to have done is eradicate the fragile mindset Liverpool has come to be associated with every time they mount a title challenge. Indeed, the jury is still out on whether they will be crowned champions of , but one thing is clear; they are clearly sending a strong message to their rivals, that they are on their way there.