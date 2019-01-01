Liverpool target Harit pens new Schalke 04 contract

The Moroccan midfielder has agreed to extend his stay at the Veltins-Arena until 2024

Amine Harit has signed a new five-year deal with outfit 04 that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The new contract puts an end to the transfer speculations linking the 22-year-old to Premier League leaders after his impressive start to the 2019-20 season.

Harit who was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season in the 2017-18 campaign, is enjoying his best campaign in the German top-flight having contributed six goals and three assists in 14 matches so far.

Shortly after the Moroccan put pen to paper, Wagner expressed his delight and described the midfielder as one of the future stars of the club.

“Amine is one of the many players between 19 and 23-years-old with a great deal of potential and represents the sporting future of the club," the manager told the club website.

"I’m glad that Amine wants to be a part of this group and continue his personal development with us.

“Over the past six months, he has impressively demonstrated what you can achieve by working hard and consistently pursuing a goal.”

The international moved to from club in 2017 and he has made himself a crucial part of David Wagner's team, starting in every one of their games this term.

On Sunday, Harit will be aiming to help fourth-placed Schalke 04 continue their charge for a spot when they host for their next Bundesliga fixture.