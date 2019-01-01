Liverpool striker Origi rates Everton goal above Champions League strikes

The Belgian forward says he most enjoyed the feeling of scoring against the Reds' local rivals - even more so than his crucial strikes in Europe

striker Divock Origi declared his favourite goal is his late winner in the Merseyside derby against , ranking that strike above even his historic goals against and .

The Belgian forward – on as a substitute – capitalised on an error from Jordan Pickford to head home deep into stoppage-time in December 2018.

Since then, he has famously scored twice in a 4-0 win over Barcelona in a Champions League semi-final that helped his side overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg, including the now-famous fourth goal that came via a quickly-taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

He also sealed Liverpool’s Champions League final win late on to make the score 2-0 in the Reds’ favour, ending Spurs’ hopes of a comeback.

However, his derby goal sits surprisingly atop his enviable pile of memorable, meaningful strikes.

“[My favourite goal is] definitely the one - minute ninety plus six,” Origi told The Telegraph.

“I remember going into the airport in Manchester. There was an Everton fan on border control, and he said to me, ‘I’m not going to let you in.’

“I was like: 'What?' It was all good, friendly banter. It’s the goal they speak about most in the city. It’s amazing. I love it. It shows the heart of the supporters. It’s Liverpool, you know.

“I see [the winner against Barcelona] on Instagram. [No clips on my phone], no. I like to visualise it. If I want to relive something, I close my eyes, go in silence and I can see it again.

“People ask me about my favourite goal and I say it is not easy to choose. The derby goal was a very different emotion than scoring in the final. I put it in a bank of experience.”

Origi reveals that he is grateful to have been involved in so many significant moments in Liverpool’s rich history and to be part of such a strong squad.

“It is good for the storytelling," he said. "That is what people say. More and more I realise how grateful I am to be in such a team in such an era.

"Maybe at the end of my career I can say I shone my best light to help this team.”

Origi and Liverpool are eyeing off another piece of silverware in 2019 when they face Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday.