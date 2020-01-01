Liverpool star Salah ranked as highest-paid African footballer

In addition to his success in Liverpool, the Egyptian winger enjoyed enormous financial returns in the past 12 months

star Mohamed Salah is the only African star in the Forbes' list of highest-paid footballers for the year 2020.

Salah is placed fifth in the global 10-man shortlist behind no. 1 's Lionel Messi, ' Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

's Paul Pogba, Barcelona's Antoine Griemann, 's Gareth Bale, 's Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea complete the ranking.

More teams

Over the past 12 months, the two-time African Footballer of the Year earned a total of $37 million which include a salary of $24 million and endorsement deals worth $13 million.

During the period, Salah enjoyed success with Liverpool on continental and global level before helping them end their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in July.

Following their triumph in the 2018-19 season, the 28-year-old helped Jurgen Klopp's side lift the Uefa Super Cup after defeating , and then the Fifa Club World Cup in last December.

Last season, his contribution of 19 goals in 34 Premier League matches helped the Anfield outfit win their maiden top-flight crown since 1990.

Article continues below

Since he moved to Merseyside from in 2017, Salah has passed the 20-goal mark across all competitions in his last three seasons.

He started the 2020-21 campaign on a flying note after scoring a hat-trick on Saturday as Liverpool began their league title defence with a 4-3 victory over newly-promoted .

The Egyptian star will be looking to maintain his lightning start to the season when the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for their next Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Sunday.