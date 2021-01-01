Liverpool star Salah confirmed as Egypt national team captain

The 28-year-old has been appointed as the leader of the Pharaohs and he will aim to guide the North Africans to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has named Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as the captain of the national team.

The leadership appointment brings an end to captaincy issues in the Pharaohs' set-up with El-Badry now ready to bring stability to his team.

Salah, 28, is not the oldest in the national team but the Egyptian Football Association disclosed that the coach has met with older players in the squad who supported the move.

Last month, the two-time African Footballer of the Year scored a brace in a 4-0 win over Comoros as Egypt ended their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on a flying note.

During that game in Cairo, Al Ahly midfielder Amr El-Sulaya was the captain and after his substitution, he handed over the armband to Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, who passed it on to Salah immediately.

The Liverpool forward made his international debut in September 2011 against Sierra Leone and he has scored 45 goals in 70 appearances so far.

"Hossam El-Badry, the coach of the first national football team, decided to award the captain's armband to Mohamed Salah,” the statement read on the EFA website.

“The decision came after the coach informed the players who preceded Salah in seniority and who supported this step.

"El-Badry believes that the next stage needs stability and stability in some matters, including the leadership badge.

“The technical and administrative staff seeks to arrange matters in the coming period to achieve the dream of the Egyptians and football fans to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Egypt are placed in Group F in the second round of the 2022 World Cup of qualifiers which start in June. They are expected to battle Gabon, Libya and Angola to advance to the final qualifying stage.

Meanwhile, former Egypt captain and Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady considered Salah as the most deserving of the armband after the Comoros match.

“If I have to choose who would be the captain I would choose Salah due to his big experiences and his ability to play under pressure. He is the most suitable name right now,” Elmohamady was quoted by King Fut.