Liverpool star Salah beats Hazard, Pogba, others to PFA Player of the Month award

The Egypt international was in a sparkling form in the month under review and has been rewarded for the effort

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Month award for December.

He was in a brilliant form last month, scoring six goals to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win all seven Premier League games played during the period.

The former Roma man beat off competitions from Eden Hazard [Chelsea], Harry Kane [Tottenham Hotspur], Ricardo Pereira [Leicester City], Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford [Manchester United] to claim the individual prize for the first time this term.

The 26-year-old claimed the Player of the Year award last season after bagging 32 Premier League goals.

Salah - currently on 16 goals including 13 in the league - will hope to celebrate the award with another impressive display in Monday’s FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers.