Liverpool to sign Alexis Mac Allister on five-year deal as Reds reach agreement with midfielder after triggering Brighton’s release clause

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Alexis Mac Allister on a five-year deal after triggering the release clause in his contract at Brighton.

Argentine star heading to Anfield

World Cup winner has agreed terms

Move to be completed after medical

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, is poised to pen a long-term deal at Anfield. He is said to have agreed personal terms with the Reds and will see a big-money transfer pushed through once a medical has been completed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano claims that the fee involved in a major coup for Liverpool will be considerably less than the £60 million ($74m) fee that has been speculated on. Mac Allister will not come cheap, having proven himself as a reliable Premier League performer, but he will not be breaking the bank either.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mac Allister will join Liverpool on a deal through to 2028, with his physical examinations expected to take place in the next 24 to 48 hours, with the Reds agreeing to pay the asking price quoted by Premier League rivals Brighton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster his midfield options after seeing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner depart Anfield as free agents this summer. The Reds are expected to be busy in the summer market after ending the 2022-23 campaign with a fifth-place finish that has left them without Champions League football.