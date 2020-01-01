‘Liverpool could sell Salah if the price is right’ – James would listen to offers from Real Madrid

The former Reds goalkeeper says an Egyptian forward at Anfield is not “indispensable”, with Jurgen Klopp’s side often looking better without him

may be willing to listen to offers for Mohamed Salah “if the price is right”, says David James, with the former Reds goalkeeper claiming a -linked forward is not “indispensable”.

The prolific international has become a talismanic presence at Anfield, with 104 goals recorded through 165 appearances.

Salah has helped Liverpool to and Premier League titles, forging the most fearsome of partnerships with fellow frontmen Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

It has, however, been suggested that he could be lured away from Merseyside at some stage, with links to heavyweight outfits in La Liga seemingly never far away.

James says he would be willing to move Salah on if an enticing bid was tabled and suitable cover could be found.

“If the price is right, any player is going to be sold,” the ex-Liverpool keeper told Stadium Astro when asked if Madrid could pull off a remarkable deal. “It depends what that price is.

“It’s a difficult argument because you have got a player who consistently scores goals, and that’s what every team wants.

“If you look at Man City with Sergio Aguero, it is like the dependency is on one player.

“If Salah went to Man City, I don’t think that would be good business for Liverpool. If he went to a different league and a different country, it would make more sense.

“I don’t think Liverpool are dependent on Salah and that’s a good thing for Jurgen Klopp. However, he would still need replacing.

“Who do you replace him with? [Diogo] Jota, Mane and Firmino aren’t going to play in every game, [Divock] Origi has been left by the wayside and isn’t going to fit that gap for Salah.

“I don’t think he’s indispensable.”

James believes there is an argument for saying that Liverpool pose a greater threat when Salah is not included in their starting XI, with the injury-ravaged Reds impressing in a 3-0 win over Leicester.

Salah played no part in that contest after testing positive for Covid-19, with Jota and Firmino among the goals as Klopp’s side placed greater emphasis on collective effort, rather than relying on individual brilliance.

“I’ve said this before and it’s not that Mo Salah isn’t a great player, it’s just that Liverpool seem to look better without him on the field because there is more fluidity,” James said.

“When players can pop it around, it causes problems to defend.

“Players who pick the ball up and run with it, essentially you only have to stop them. That is what happens with Salah, even though he has scored eight goals [this season].”