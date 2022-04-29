Salah named FWA Footballer of the Year in 30-goal season as Chelsea ace Kerr scoops women’s award

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year for 2021-22, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr claiming the Women’s Footballer of the Year prize.

Egyptian icon Salah has claimed top spot in the FWA poll for the second time in his career, as he enjoys another 30-goal season as the Reds chase down a historic quadruple.

Kerr meanwhile has remained a model of consistency in west London and is looking to land a third consecutive Women’s Super League title with her current employers.

Why did Salah and Kerr win the FWA awards?

FWA chair Carrie Brown has told the organisation’s official website of two deserving winners: “Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country. As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

“The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members.”

Who did Salah and Kerr beat to the FWA prizes?

Getty/GOAL

Liverpool ace Salah received 48 per cent of the vote, beating Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne into second place and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice into third.

The 29-year-old winger, who is yet to commit to a new contract on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s side chase down Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League glory following their Carabao Cup triumph, previously won the FWA award in 2018.

Article continues below

Kerr was just as dominant in the women’s poll as she took 40 per cent of the votes. Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema finished second, while Lauren Hemp of Manchester City claimed third.

Salah - who succeeds City defender Ruben Dias as FWA champion - and Kerr will get their hands on the silverware when the awards are officially presented on May 5.

Further reading