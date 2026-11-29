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Liverpool were forced to settle for a point at Goodison Park despite a dominant tactical display and an early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai. An unfortunate Jeremie Frimpong own goal restored parity for Everton in a clash where the Reds' profligacy proved costly.

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The 249th Merseyside derby was a tactical masterclass in territorial dominance that ultimately lacked the clinical edge required to secure maximum points for the visitors. Liverpool established an early stranglehold on the match, moving the ball with a verticality that frequently bypassed Everton's mid-block. Szoboszlai’s fifth-minute opener was a just reward for a blistering start, yet the failure to capitalise on a staggering 64% possession and 22 total shots left the door ajar for a resilient, if limited, Toffees side.

Everton’s path back into the game owed more to a chaotic defensive lapse than sustained attacking pressure. In the 25th minute, Frimpong inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, a moment that fundamentally altered the psychological dynamic of the contest. While Liverpool continued to engineer high-quality openings - finishing with an Expected Goals (xG) of 1.95 compared to Everton's 0.715 - they lacked the decisive final action. The second half became a battle against a low block that the Reds simply could not dismantle, resulting in a frustrating stalemate.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium…

Goalkeeper & Defence

Alisson Becker - 6/10

A strangely quiet afternoon for the Brazilian, who was largely a spectator for vast swathes of the match as Everton managed just a single shot on target. He could do nothing about the equaliser, which was a close-range deflection off his own defender. His distribution was typically reliable, helping Liverpool maintain their high defensive line, but he was never called upon to produce the kind of transformative save that often defines these derbies.

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Jeremie Frimpong - 4/10

A difficult outing for the wing-back, whose primary contribution was the unfortunate own goal in the 25th minute that gifted Everton their equaliser. While he provided his usual thrust in the attacking third, his defensive positioning was occasionally suspect, and the psychological weight of the own goal seemed to affect his composure in the final third. He was eventually replaced by Ronald Araujo in the 74th minute after failing to recover his early rhythm.

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Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The captain was an authoritative presence, marshaling the backline with his customary sang-froid. He won his individual duels and was crucial in recycling possession, allowing Liverpool to sustain pressure. His positioning ensured that Everton's counter-attacks were largely smothered at the source, though he will be disappointed that the team could not turn defensive stability into a clean sheet.

Jules Jacquet - 7/10

The youngster looked remarkably composed in the hothouse atmosphere of Goodison Park. He showed good anticipation to intercept several long balls intended for the Everton front line and was progressive with his passing from deep. It was a mature performance that justified his selection in such a high-stakes fixture.

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Milos Kerkez - 7/10

An energetic display on the left flank. Kerkez was constantly available as an outlet, providing width and several dangerous crosses into the box. He balanced his attacking duties well with defensive diligence, ensuring that Everton found very little joy down his side of the pitch.

Midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

Clearly the standout performer for the Reds. His fifth-minute goal was a clinical example of late movement into the box, and his general ball progression was the heartbeat of Liverpool's attack. With a high volume of touches and the vision to find gaps in the Everton block, he was the primary reason the visitors dominated the central zones so convincingly.

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Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

The Argentine functioned as the tactical glue in the middle of the park. His ability to manipulate the tempo of the game ensured Liverpool never lost control of the rhythm. While not as flashy as his midfield partners, his defensive cover and short-passing accuracy were essential in sustaining the 64% possession share.

Florian Wirtz - 7/10

Operated in the pockets of space behind the striker and was a constant source of creative friction. He provided the assist for Szoboszlai’s opener and was frequently the player looking to play the "killer pass." Though he faded slightly as Everton dropped deeper in the second half, his technical quality remained evident until his 90th-minute substitution.

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Attack

Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

Showed flashes of brilliance and directness on the wing, stretching the Everton defence during the first half. However, he struggled to find the final ball and was substituted for Trey Nyoni just before the hour mark as the Reds sought a different tactical approach to break the deadlock.

Alexander Isak - 6/10

A frustrating day for the Swedish international. He occupied the Everton centre-backs well and his movement off the ball was intelligent, but he lacked service in the critical areas. He failed to register a goal despite Liverpool's 22 shots, often finding himself crowded out by a deep-sitting blue wall.

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Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Provided pace and width but lacked the necessary end product to truly hurt Everton. He was involved in several promising transitions that ultimately fizzled out. Like Frimpong, he was part of the double change in the 74th minute, making way for Victor Munoz.

Substitutes & Manager

Trey Nyoni - 6/10

Came on in the 59th minute for Ngumoha and picked up a yellow card shortly after. He added some fresh energy to the midfield but was unable to provide the creative spark needed to find a winner.

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Ronald Araujo - 6/10

Introduced in the 74th minute to shore up the right side defensively. He was solid but had little impact on the offensive phase as Liverpool chased the game.

Victor Munoz - 6/10

Replaced Barcola for the final 15 minutes. He looked lively but was unable to find a way through the congested Everton penalty area.

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Lewis Koumas - N/A

A late substitute for Wirtz; not enough time to influence the game.

Andoni Iraola - 6/10

The manager's tactical setup was correct, as evidenced by the dominance in possession and xG. However, his team’s inability to defend a simple cross resulted in the own goal, and his substitutions failed to break the deadlock. It was a game won on the tactics board but lost in the moments of individual execution.