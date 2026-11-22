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Liverpool head into this match without several first-team regulars. Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Vitezslav Jaros, Ryan Gravenberch, and Virgil van Dijk are all listed as injured. Iraola's squad will be updated closer to kick-off as the club assesses availability.

Manchester United's injury list is equally extensive under Pochettino. Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Carlos Baleba, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Patrick Dorgu are all currently sidelined. No suspensions are recorded for either side at this stage.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Match Preview

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield in a Premier League fixture that carries weight at both ends of the table. The Reds sit fourth, while United arrive in the bottom half in 18th place under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who recently took charge at Old Trafford.

Andoni Iraola's Liverpool side come into this on the back of a 1-3 win at Crystal Palace in their last league outing, though they have shown inconsistency across competitions in recent weeks. The Reds lost to Arsenal in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Champions League before the international break.

United's form has been equally difficult to read. Pochettino inherits a squad that drew 4-4 with Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League match, a result that summed up a turbulent start to the season described as the club's worst in 40 years.

The injury list at Old Trafford is long. Benjamin Sesko, the club's primary striker, is sidelined, and Pochettino is without several key squad members as he prepares for his first major fixture in charge. The Argentine will be looking to make an immediate impression against one of the division's more established sides.

Liverpool are without a number of significant players themselves. Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Conor Bradley, and Jeremie Frimpong are all absent, placing considerable pressure on Iraola's defensive and midfield depth heading into this contest.

The head-to-head record between these sides has been close in recent seasons, with both clubs exchanging wins in the last two Premier League meetings. Expect a competitive match at a ground where United have not always found it easy.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live, including TV channel listings, live stream details, and kick-off time.

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Form

Liverpool have recorded three wins and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on November 8. That result followed a 3-2 Champions League defeat to Fenerbahce and a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the league, though Iraola's side also advanced in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea went in their favour.

Manchester United's last five matches produced one draw, one win, and three defeats. Their most recent Premier League fixture ended 4-4 against Aston Villa on November 8. United did claim a 3-2 Champions League win over Roma, but losses to Chelsea in the league, Bournemouth, and Como in Europe reflect the difficult run Pochettino has inherited. Across those five games, United scored eight goals and conceded 15.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 3, 2026, when Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Before that, Liverpool won 1-2 at Anfield in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings (which includes a 2-2 draw in January 2025 and a 0-3 United defeat in September 2024), Liverpool and United have won two each while there's also been a draw.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool currently sit in fourth place while Manchester United are in 18th position.